Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted that his country may discuss defense cost-sharing arrangements in trade negotiations with its allies, with the aim of seeking package deals.Trump made the remarks Wednesday at the White House, responding to a question about whether he plans to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Europe.The U.S. president told the reporter that it would depend, saying his country pays for its military presence in both Europe and South Korea but doesn’t get reimbursed much.Trump repeated an earlier statement suggesting the U.S. will pursue deals with trading partners that would include unrelated matters in addition to trade.After a phone call with acting President Han Duck-soo on Tuesday night, Trump said in a Truth Social post that the U.S. is negotiating package deals with South Korea and other countries that will cover trade, tariffs and other subjects, likening the process to “one-stop shopping.”