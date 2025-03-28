Menu Content

Japanese Top Diplomat Expresses Regret over Statue of Peace in 2 German Cities

Written: 2025-04-10 10:16:25Updated: 2025-04-10 16:20:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi expressed deep regret over the presence of statues in the German cities of Cologne and Kassel to honor the victims of Japanese military sexual slavery before and during World War II. 

Iwaya voiced the opinion Wednesday during a meeting of the foreign affairs committee of Japan’s House of Representatives, saying the installation is inconsistent with Tokyo’s position and its responses thus far. 

The top diplomat said Japan has explained its position and expressed concerns about the statue to various parties, adding that his country will continue to request appropriate measures.

Iwaya said Tokyo has asked that the statues not be permitted, as they were not installed by the authorities in Germany or the German cities, and that it will continue to press for their removal. 

Last month a Statue of Peace was installed in front of a memorial site in Cologne dedicated to the victims of the Nazis, as part of an exhibition.

In Kassel, a Statue of Peace that had been stored in a warehouse was set up last month near a church close to the University of Kassel.
