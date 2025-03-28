Gov’t Vows Support Measures for Chip Industry ahead of US Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has promised to swiftly devise support measures for the local semiconductor industry to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs on semiconductor imports.Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun made the pledge Thursday during a meeting with officials from local chip manufacturers as U.S. President Trump is likely to announce tariffs on chips soon.The minister said the government is preparing support measures such as emergency responses to challenges for local exporters, investment incentives, and steps to enhance the industry ecosystem.The government plans to provide consulting services for chip companies facing difficulty exporting their products and is considering measures to reduce the cost of imported components and materials.The government also plans to expand the use of locally produced semiconductors at the National AI Computing Center to increase demand for chips outside the U.S. market.In addition, the government pledged to support the establishment of infrastructure for the chip industry and to improve related regulations.