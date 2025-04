Photo : KBS News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says the nation must make more efforts to achieve progress in all negotiations with the United States over the next 90 days so it can be free from the burden of tariffs.The acting president made the remarks Thursday during a meeting with ministers, after the U.S. president announced a three-month pause on reciprocal tariffs.Han urged the ministers to make special efforts, saying South Korea relies heavily on trade for its growth and development.The acting president said he understands that the U.S. calculated its reciprocal tariff rate on the basis of South Korea’s tariffs and other factors, including various taxes and nontariff barriers.He urged the ministers to push for deregulation, saying this will be helpful not only to foreign companies but to South Korean companies as well.