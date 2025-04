Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected the National Assembly’s motion to impeach Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, immediately reinstating him.The eight justices who deliberated on the case delivered a unanimous ruling, saying they could find no evidence or objective information suggesting that Park implicitly and tacitly assisted former President Yoon Suk Yeol in putting the nation under martial law.The court also ruled that Park’s presence at a meeting at the presidential safe house after martial law was lifted does not mean Park took part in an insurrection.Park was impeached by the National Assembly on December 12 for not opposing Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law and for taking part in the meeting at the presidential safe house after martial law was lifted.Newly appointed Justice Ma Eun-hyuk was not part of the trial proceedings and did not cast a vote.