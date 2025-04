Photo : YONHAP News

Amid public announcements that several People Power Party(PPP) representatives intend to run in the snap presidential election on June 3, the conservative party has revealed it will hold a series of primaries to select its candidate.PPP Secretary-General Lee Yang-soo conveyed the information to reporters on Thursday after the plan was finalized at an emergency committee meeting at the National Assembly.According to Lee, in the first primary, the results of a public opinion poll will whittle down the playing field to four candidates.The second primary will determine the party’s top two candidates, with the results of a public poll counting for 50 percent and votes from party members counting for 50 percent.This will be followed by a third primary, if needed, to elect the party’s final candidate.The official said the selection process reflects the party’s willingness to respect the opinions of party members and public sentiment.