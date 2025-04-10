Trump Pauses Reciprocal Tariffs for 90 Days for Most Nations, including S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump announced a three-month pause on all the reciprocal tariffs that went into effect Wednesday, with the exception of the ones on China. In response, acting President Han Duck-soo called on the government to make every effort in negotiations with Washington to ensure the tariffs do not loom over South Korean exporters. Still, concerns remain, as Trump has hinted at the possibility of a package deal that could mean renegotiating the countries’ defense cost-sharing arrangements.Our Koo Heejin gives us the details.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump put a 90-day hold on all reciprocal tariffs, including those for South Korea, some 12 hours after the tariffs went into effect. That is, all except the tariffs on China.The U.S. president said Wednesday in a post on Truth Social that he was raising the rate on China effective immediately, because China has shown a lack of respect for the world’s markets.This raises China’s tariffs to 125 percent from 104 percent, after Beijing announced additional retaliatory tariffs against Washington earlier in the day.Trump added that all other countries subject to reciprocal tariffs will see their rates revert to the universal rate of ten percent that went into effect Saturday.After Seoul woke up to the news of a reprieve, acting President Han Duck-soo on Thursday called for the South Korean government to make every effort in negotiations with relevant U.S. agencies during that three-month interval to remove the burden of tariffs.During a meeting with his ministers, Han asked that they and relevant negotiators push for deregulation, saying this will be helpful not only to foreign companies but to South Korean companies as well.Han noted that South Korea relies heavily on trade for its growth and development, adding he understands that the U.S. calculated its reciprocal tariff rate on the basis of South Korea’s tariffs and other factors, including various taxes and nontariff barriers.However, South Korea faces a rocky road ahead as Trump on Wednesday once again hinted that his country may discuss defense cost-sharing arrangements in trade negotiations with its allies, with the aim of seeking package deals.In response to reporters’ questions at the White House on plans for troop cuts, Trump said it would depend, adding that his country pays for its military presence in both Europe and South Korea but doesn’t get reimbursed much.Meanwhile, acting President Han held a videoconference on Thursday with South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong and Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo to discuss response measures to the tariffs.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News.