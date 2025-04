Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark KOSPI jumped more than six percent on Thursday, soaring above the two-thousand-440 mark, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day grace period on his country’s reciprocal tariffs.According to the Korea Exchange, the main bourse rose 151-point-36 points, or six-point-six percent, from the previous day’s trading, ending the day at two-thousand-445-point-06.The KOSPI, which opened Thursday up 101-point-43 points, or four-point-42 percent from Wednesday, continued to sharply rise throughout the day’s trading.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 38-point-four points, or five-point-97 percent, to close trading at 681-point-79.