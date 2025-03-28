Compound Archery to Make Olympic Debut at 2028 LA Games

Photo : YONHAP News

Compound archery will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.The International Olympic Committee said Thursday(Korea Standard Time) that it has decided to introduce a compound mixed team event to the archery discipline at the LA Olympics, raising the number of archery medals up for grabs to six.This marks the first time a new bow style has been added since the 1972 Munich Olympics, when the men’s and women’s individual recurve events were officially introduced.Team events were later added at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, followed by the recurve mixed team events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Compound archery features a mechanical bow developed in the United States that uses a system of cables and pulleys to make the limbs bend, resulting in greater accuracy and a more efficient range.It is already part of the Asian Games, where the South Korean national team earned two gold medals in the event in 2014 and two golds in 2018.Further details on the compound competition format, the number of athletes, and event schedules for the 2028 Summer Olympics will be announced at a later date.