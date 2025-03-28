[KBS Exclusive] Ma Eun-hyuk Named Chief Judge in Challenge to Acting President’s Justice Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, who took office Wednesday, has been named the chief judge in a trial to decide on the constitutionality of acting President Han Duck-soo’s Constitutional Court justice nominations and whether to grant an injunction to suspend them.KBS has learned that the court assigned five related cases to Ma on Thursday through its customary random electronic allocation system.A court official said the quorum for an injunction case is five justices and that a decision in this case could be made within three to five days at the earliest.Ma was appointed by the acting president on Tuesday after a three-month delay due to lack of bipartisan agreement on his nomination.Also on Tuesday, the acting president nominated Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, to replace outgoing Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son.The adjudication request and the injunction request were filed Wednesday by local lawyer Kim Jung-hwan and a Seoul-based law firm, Duksu Law, on the grounds that the acting president holds no authority to nominate the justices.