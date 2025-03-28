Menu Content

Politics

Poll: Over 50% of S. Koreans Have Confidence in Acting Pres. Han's Ability to Handle State Affairs

Written: 2025-04-10 17:30:48Updated: 2025-04-10 17:48:15

Photo : YONHAP News

More than half of South Korean people have expressed confidence in acting President Han Duck-soo's ability to handle state affairs.

According to a survey of one-thousand-one adults by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research International and Hankook Research between Monday and Wednesday, 56 percent of respondents said they expect Han to do a good job.

Thirty-seven percent do not expect the acting president to do a good job.

Fifty percent of the respondents said the People Power Party(PPP) should expel former President Yoon Suk Yeol from the party and end their political relationship.

Twenty-seven percent said the PPP should take a neutral stance and wait for the judicial proceedings against Yoon, while 16 percent said the party should continue to politically support the former president.

Sixty-four percent of the respondents supported the Constitutional Court's expulsion of Yoon over the December 3 martial law, against 28 percent who disagreed.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
