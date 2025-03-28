Poll: Nearly Half of S. Koreans Call for Change of Administration in June 3 Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly half of South Korean people believe there should be a change of administration in the June 3 presidential election, while close to 40 percent called for another conservative government.According to a survey of one-thousand-one adults by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research International, and Hankook Research between Monday and Wednesday, 48 percent of the respondents said the next government should be held by the liberal side.Thirty-seven percent said there should be another conservative administration.Thirty-two percent mentioned former liberal Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung as the most fitting potential candidate, while 12 percent named former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo under the Yoon Suk Yeol government.Conservative People Power Party(PPP)-affiliated Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo garnered seven percent, while PPP-affiliated Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon each won five percent.Thirty-four percent of the respondents supported the DP, against 33 percent who supported the PPP, with the gap falling within the margin of error.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.