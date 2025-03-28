Yoon to Vacate Official Residence Friday Afternoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to move out of the official presidential residence in Seoul’s Hannam area and return to his private residence in the city’s Seocho neighborhood at 5 p.m. Friday.A source close to Yoon said Thursday that no decision has been made on whether the former president will issue a statement.Senior presidential aides are expected to visit the former president at his official residence prior to the move.Yoon and former first lady Kim Keon-hee are said to have started transporting their belongings to the Seocho residence, where they are moving with eleven pets.The Presidential Security Service has reportedly formed a team of up to 60 officials to provide security for the former president.While additional security personnel are likely to be dispatched during Friday’s move, the former president is reportedly considering another move to a detached house amid concerns that the presence of so many animals and bodyguards could inconvenience neighbors.