Minister Pledges Efforts to Normally Conduct Duties after Court Rejects Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, who returned to office after the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed his impeachment over an alleged role in the December 3 martial law, pledged efforts to normally conduct his duties.Speaking to reporters as he arrived at work following the court's decision on Thursday, Park said he intends to promptly get a grasp of the tasks at hand and receive briefings following a long absence.The minister said he personally does not think that he had done anything wrong that called for his impeachment, before thanking the court for its wise decision.When asked about the court's expulsion of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law, the minister said he respects the court's ruling.The opposition-dominated National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against Park on December 12, alleging the minister had not opposed Yoon's martial law declaration and that he had participated in a followup discussion at a presidential safe house on December 4