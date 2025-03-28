Court Dismisses PPP's Adjudication on Jurisdiction Disputes

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court dismissed an adjudication on jurisdictional disputes filed by 108 lawmakers from the People Power Party(PPP) against National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik over parliamentary procedures for a motion to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo.Such a dismissal to end the trial without review is decided when the court considers that the filing of the adjudication lacks the basic requirements.The court said on Thursday that six justices against two did not recognize the possibility that the speaker's proclamation of the motion's passage infringed upon the claimants' deliberation and voting rights.In December, all of the PPP lawmakers filed for the adjudication, claiming that Woo had violated the Constitution by passing the impeachment motion on Han setting the quorum at 151 parliamentary seats applied in the case of prime minister, and not 200 for president.Six justices - Moon Hyung-bae, Lee Mi-son, Kim Hyung-du, Jung Jung-mi, Kim Bok-hyeong and Chung Kye-sun - put forth the opinion for dismissal, said it would be difficult to conclude that Woo had infringed upon the Constitution or the law or that the claimants' rights were possibly violated.Two justices - Cheong Hyung-sik and Cho Han-chang - opposed, saying Woo held a constitutional duty to guarantee the lawmakers an opportunity to submit opinions and to deliberate on the quorum, and to seek ways to minimize conflict and dispute over the matter.