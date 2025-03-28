Minister: Int'l Community's Unified Zero Tolerance against NK Nukes Serve as Best Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho, currently visiting Japan, said the most effective way to deter North Korea's threats and provocations is for the international community to maintain consistent unity in its zero-tolerance stance against the North's nuclear development.During a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Thursday, Kim pledged to pursue North Korea’s complete denuclearization, strengthen coordination with the international community, and reinforce extended deterrence through the Seoul-Washington alliance.Stressing that the Trump administration has set North Korea's denuclearization as its goal, the minister said the seemingly impossible path could become possible if the international community unites in the effort.Addressing calls for South Korea to develop its own nuclear weapons, Kim said Seoul abides by the Nonproliferation Treaty and does not consider pursuing independent nuclear armament.As South Korea and Japan mark 60 years since normalizing ties, the minister said Seoul welcomes Tokyo’s active role in promoting North Korea’s denuclearization, improving human rights, and resolving detainee and abductee issues.