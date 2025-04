Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities urged travelers to check measles outbreaks in their countries of destination and get vaccinated if necessary amid a global resurgence of the airborne disease.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention(KCDA) Agency, 35 people in the country had contracted measles as of last Saturday, one-point-nine times more than the 18 cases reported during the same period last year.The KDCA said 71-point-four percent of this year’s patients are adults aged 19 or older, and 65-point-seven percent either had no vaccination record or were unaware of their vaccination history.Some two-thirds of the cases were contracted overseas during travel, with 22 people infected in Vietnam and one in Uzbekistan.The KDCA advised travelers planning a trip to countries reporting a measles epidemic, such as Cambodia, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, to check up on their vaccination status prior to departure.