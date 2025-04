Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States may purchase advanced ships from “close” countries, while reaffirming his commitment to rebuilding America’s shipbuilding industry.Trump made the remarks Thursday while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the White House, saying his country may order top-of-the-line ships from other countries that are close to the U.S. and known for producing high-quality ships.He continued that the U.S. doesn’t build ships anymore, calling that ridiculous and predicting that shipbuilding will be big business for the U.S. in the not-too-distant future.He added that in the meantime, the U.S. may pursue the ship purchases, saying the government would have to go to Congress to make it happen.After a phone call with acting President Han Duck-soo on Tuesday, Trump said the two sides discussed various topics, including tariffs and cooperation on shipbuilding.