Photo : YONHAP News

Top military officials from the United States have expressed negative views about the idea of withdrawing U.S. troops from South Korea or reducing their numbers.U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Samuel Paparo Jr. said Thursday during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that doing so would increase the probability that North Korea would invade.Asked whether a significant reduction of the U.S. military presence in South Korea would be good or bad, the admiral said it would reduce the United States’ ability to prevail in conflict.U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson, who also leads the U.N. Command, likewise said reducing the force in South Korea would be problematic.Brunson added that the U.S. presence in South Korea offers the potential to impose costs in the East Sea to Russia, to impose costs in the West Sea to China, and to continue to deter against North Korea.