A set of historical archives documenting the Jeju Uprising on April 3, 1948, and South Korea’s postwar reconstruction efforts have been added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.According to the Korea Heritage Service on Friday, UNESCO approved the inscription during an executive board meeting in Paris on Thursday night, or Friday morning Korea Standard Time.The archives of the uprising include over 14-thousand items, such as records of statements from victims and their families, news reports, and investigation findings on the massacre of Jeju Islanders during the government’s efforts to quell the armed conflict between March 1, 1947, and September 21, 1954.The postwar reconstruction archives document efforts by the government and the private sector to rebuild the nation and restore its forests after the Korean War.The addition brings the total number of South Korean entries on the Memory of the World Register to 20.