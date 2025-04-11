Exports Rise 13.7% in First 10 Days of April

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports increased more than 13 percent in the first ten days of April on strong exports of semiconductors and ships.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 18-point-six billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up 13-point-seven percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports rose by zero-point-three percent to two-point-19 billion dollars, with the number of working days increasing by one day to eight-and-a-half.Outbound shipments of semiconductors and automobiles rose 32 percent and 12 percent, respectively, while exports of petrochemical products dropped about four percent.Exports to China increased eight-point-eight percent, while shipments to the United States decreased zero-point-six percent.Imports rose six-point-five percent year-on-year to 19-point-seven billion dollars during the ten-day period, resulting in a trade deficit of one-point-one billion dollars.