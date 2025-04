Photo : KBS News

South Korean authorities are battling a wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) separating North and South Korea.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Friday that two forestry service helicopters were mobilized around 6:30 a.m. to fight the blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the border county of Goseong, Gangwon Province.Authorities said there has been no damage to South Korea’s military facilities and no military personnel have been injured.The fire reportedly broke out near a North Korean military guard post and spread both north and south.But a JCS official said the fire started south of the Military Demarcation Line and the JCS does not believe the North started the fire.The JCS said it aired broadcasts in advance to inform North Korea of the helicopters’ entry into the DMZ, adding that firefighting efforts are proceeding smoothly.