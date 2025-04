Photo : YONHAP News

The government has warned of “downward pressure” on the economy for the fourth consecutive month in its latest economic report.The Ministry of Economy and Finance released the assessment Friday in its monthly economic report, the Green Book, for April.The ministry said the downward pressure on the economy is increasing, adding that the country is experiencing a delayed recovery in domestic demand, including consumption and construction investment, along with persistent employment difficulties, particularly in vulnerable sectors.It said external conditions have worsened due to the new U.S. tariffs.In March, the country’s consumer sentiment index dropped one-point-eight points from the previous month to 93-point-four.Business sentiment rebounded in March for the first time in five months, but the index for April fell by two-point-four points.