Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gallup Poll: 37% Support Lee Jae-myung; 9% Prefer Kim Moon-soo

Written: 2025-04-11 11:53:17Updated: 2025-04-11 19:33:03

Gallup Poll: 37% Support Lee Jae-myung; 9% Prefer Kim Moon-soo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election. 

In a survey of one-thousand-five adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 37 percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate, while nine percent picked former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo.

People Power Party's Hong Joon-pyo came in third with five percent, followed by former PPP chief Han Dong-hoon with four percent. 

New Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok, acting President Han Duck-soo, who has not said he will run, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and People Power Party lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo each secured two percent of the vote.

Approval ratings for rival political parties showed the Democratic Party was ahead with 41 percent, while the People Power Party trailed behind with 30 percent.

The Rebuilding Korea Party and the New Reform Party were in a tie for third place at three percent. 

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >