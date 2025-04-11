Gallup Poll: 37% Support Lee Jae-myung; 9% Prefer Kim Moon-soo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election.In a survey of one-thousand-five adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 37 percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate, while nine percent picked former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo.People Power Party's Hong Joon-pyo came in third with five percent, followed by former PPP chief Han Dong-hoon with four percent.New Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok, acting President Han Duck-soo, who has not said he will run, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and People Power Party lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo each secured two percent of the vote.Approval ratings for rival political parties showed the Democratic Party was ahead with 41 percent, while the People Power Party trailed behind with 30 percent.The Rebuilding Korea Party and the New Reform Party were in a tie for third place at three percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.