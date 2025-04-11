Lee Jae-myung Unveils Campaign Slogans, Vision for ‘Real South Korea’

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, who is running in the upcoming election, says the race is a historic one that will determine whether South Korea stands tall as a great country and overcomes the former president’s attempt to incite an insurrection.Lee made the remarks Friday at a press conference at the National Assembly, where he unveiled his vision and slogans “The real South Korea starts now” and “Lee Jae-myung now.”The former party leader emphasized the need to restore democracy, peace and economic stability.He also stressed his so-called “K-initiative,” which envisions a new era in which South Korea leads the world rather than imitating achievements of the past.Lee said the nation needs to break free of the limits of a function-oriented society that hangs on to quantitative growth and become a value-oriented society that pursues qualitative growth by considering what creates a happy life.He said he intends to make the country a diplomatic powerhouse that responds quickly to change, an economic powerhouse that leads high-tech industries, a democratic powerhouse that supports social compromise, and a soft power powerhouse that leads through K-culture.Lee officially announced his presidential candidacy via a video released Thursday and completed registration as a preliminary candidate to run in the 21st presidential election.