Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee Jae-myung Unveils Campaign Slogans, Vision for ‘Real South Korea’

Written: 2025-04-11 14:39:31Updated: 2025-04-11 15:02:55

Lee Jae-myung Unveils Campaign Slogans, Vision for ‘Real South Korea’

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, who is running in the upcoming election, says the race is a historic one that will determine whether South Korea stands tall as a great country and overcomes the former president’s attempt to incite an insurrection.

Lee made the remarks Friday at a press conference at the National Assembly, where he unveiled his vision and slogans “The real South Korea starts now” and “Lee Jae-myung now.”
 
The former party leader emphasized the need to restore democracy, peace and economic stability.
 
He also stressed his so-called “K-initiative,” which envisions a new era in which South Korea leads the world rather than imitating achievements of the past.
 
Lee said the nation needs to break free of the limits of a function-oriented society that hangs on to quantitative growth and become a value-oriented society that pursues qualitative growth by considering what creates a happy life.
 
He said he intends to make the country a diplomatic powerhouse that responds quickly to change, an economic powerhouse that leads high-tech industries, a democratic powerhouse that supports social compromise, and a soft power powerhouse that leads through K-culture. 
  
Lee officially announced his presidential candidacy via a video released Thursday and completed registration as a preliminary candidate to run in the 21st presidential election.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >