UN Report: 67 Women Died for Every 100,000 Births in North Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report shows that although the number of women in North Korea who die while pregnant or soon after giving birth has decreased significantly in the past 23 years, it is still nearly 17 times higher than the figure for South Korea.According to a report on trends in maternal mortality from 2000 to 2023, released Friday by the United Nations, the World Bank and other organizations, North Korea’s maternal mortality rate as of 2023 was estimated at 67 per 100,000 births.Maternal mortality refers to the number of women who die during pregnancy or within 42 days of childbirth per 100,000 babies and is used as a major indicator of maternal health.North Korea’s maternal mortality rate was 129 in 2000, when the country was experiencing a famine, but declined to 78 in 2005, then 77 in 2010 and 66 in 2020.In 2023, South Korea’s maternal mortality rate stood at four women per 100,000 births.The global average maternal mortality rate in 2023 was estimated at 197.Through its sustainable development goals, the United Nations aims to push the global maternal mortality rate below 70 by 2030.