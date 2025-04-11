Acting President Calls for Unity on 106th Anniversary of Korea’s Provisional Government

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo called for hope, unity, and efforts to overcome the current crisis on Friday as the nation marked the 106th anniversary of the establishment of Korea’s provisional government under Japanese colonial rule.In a speech delivered at the National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government, Han noted the tough challenges the country is currently facing both at home and abroad.He called for unity for the sake of passing down a free, peaceful and prosperous Korea to future generations, just as the country’s ancestors overcame a dark colonial rule to regain the light through liberation.Han stressed that the country will wholeheartedly honor its independence patriots and their bereaved families by expanding existing programs and benefits.The acting president then promised to push for the return of the remains of independence fighters who died abroad so they can rest in their home country, adding that active efforts are being made to create a so-called Korea Memorial Road where people can learn more about the history of the independence movement.