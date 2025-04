Photo : KBS News

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo resigned from his post as he prepares to announce his presidential bid.Hong, who has served as mayor of Daegu since 2022, attended on Friday a departure ceremony held at the city’s municipal government building, and thanked some 300 staffers.Hong, a veteran among conservative politicians, has said he plans to run in the June 3 snap elections, following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Hong is expected to make his official announcement at a news briefing in Yeouido in central Seoul on April 14