Politics

PPP’s Na Kyung-won Declares Presidential Bid

Written: 2025-04-11 16:50:55Updated: 2025-04-11 17:18:26

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party Rep. Na Kyung-won declared her candidacy in the presidential race on Friday and said if administrative power is handed over to the Democratic Party, it will lead to a parliamentary dictatorship.
 
Na announced her bid to run in front of the National Assembly, emphasizing her party’s efforts, and her own, to protect the country from what she called “anti-liberal and anti-constitutional forces.”

She then took aim at former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who is also running for president, saying Lee has been planning a snap election since Yoon Suk Yeol became president.
 
She also criticized Lee for allegedly inciting anti-government sentiment and supporting pro-North Korean organizations that are trying to overthrow South Korea’s liberal democratic system.

Na vowed, as part of her campaign, to push for fundamental systemic reforms such as a four-year presidential term and the introduction of a “responsible prime minister system” recommended by the National Assembly.
 
In particular, she promised to check parliament’s powers by introducing a right to dissolve parliament under certain conditions and legislation to prevent fraudulent impeachments.
