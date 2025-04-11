Ex-Pres. Yoon Vacates Hannam Residence to Move into Private Home in Seocho Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has departed from his official residence in Seoul's Hannam area to move into his private home in the city's Seocho neighborhood.The move comes one week after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment over the December 3 martial law.In a statement made through his legal counsel prior to moving out on Friday, Yoon said he plans to return to his life as a citizen and find a new path for the nation and the people.The ousted president said he will spare no effort to work toward a free and prosperous Republic of Korea, which he and the public had dreamed of.Yoon reportedly bid farewell to his aides who visited him at the Hannam residence. Live television footage showed him walking out of the front gate, shaking hands and hugging his supporters.Yoon, who took office on May 10, 2022, had remained at his Seocho home for the first six months of his presidency during a renovation of the official residence.The Presidential Security Service has reportedly formed a team of up to 60 officials to provide security for the former president.