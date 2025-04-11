Menu Content

Yoon Granted Underground Access to Court for First Hearing in Criminal Trial

Written: 2025-04-11 18:16:39Updated: 2025-04-11 18:23:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court has decided to allow former President Yoon Suk Yeol to use a private underground entrance to access a district court for the first hearing in his criminal insurrection trial next week.

The court announced on Friday that Yoon will be permitted to use the underground route to enter and exit the Seoul Central District Court.

This comes after the Presidential Security Service requested permission for Yoon to enter the district court through an underground parking lot, citing security concerns.

The Seoul High Court also said it will strengthen security in and around the court by restricting the entry of nonessential vehicles onto the premises and conducting tight checks, noting that the former president’s criminal trial is set to begin Monday, with many reports of rallies near the courthouse.

A court official said the decision was based on the current tense situation and the need to avoid scuffles or other dangers that could arise, adding that decisions will have to be made about whether Yoon should be allowed to use the underground entrance in the future.
