Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korean Ambassador to US Discusses Shipbuilding Cooperation with White House Official

Written: 2025-04-11 18:22:45Updated: 2025-04-11 18:24:40

S. Korean Ambassador to US Discusses Shipbuilding Cooperation with White House Official

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong has met with a special assistant to President Donald Trump to discuss prospects for a bilateral shipbuilding cooperation amid tensions caused by Trump’s tariff hikes.

According to the South Korean Embassy in Washington, Cho met with Ian Bennet, the senior director for White House shipbuilding and maritime initiatives, on Thursday, local time.

The two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation in Korea-U.S. shipbuilding based on a recent call between the leaders of the two countries, the embassy said.

On Tuesday, Acting President Han Duck-soo held a phone call with Trump to talk about cooperation in shipbuilding as well as security and economic issues.

Trade minister Jeong In-kyo, who was in Washington earlier this week, also conveyed Seoul’s commitment to such cooperation during consultations with U.S. trade officials.

The government expects the shipbuilding industry to play an important role in strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and easing the burdens of the Trump administration's tariffs.

President Trump signed an executive order to rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industries and reduce China’s global grip, with relevant ministries to establish a plan that includes possible incentives to help attract investment from shipbuilders in ally nations to the U.S.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >