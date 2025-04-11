S. Korean Ambassador to US Discusses Shipbuilding Cooperation with White House Official

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong has met with a special assistant to President Donald Trump to discuss prospects for a bilateral shipbuilding cooperation amid tensions caused by Trump’s tariff hikes.According to the South Korean Embassy in Washington, Cho met with Ian Bennet, the senior director for White House shipbuilding and maritime initiatives, on Thursday, local time.The two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation in Korea-U.S. shipbuilding based on a recent call between the leaders of the two countries, the embassy said.On Tuesday, Acting President Han Duck-soo held a phone call with Trump to talk about cooperation in shipbuilding as well as security and economic issues.Trade minister Jeong In-kyo, who was in Washington earlier this week, also conveyed Seoul’s commitment to such cooperation during consultations with U.S. trade officials.The government expects the shipbuilding industry to play an important role in strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and easing the burdens of the Trump administration's tariffs.President Trump signed an executive order to rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industries and reduce China’s global grip, with relevant ministries to establish a plan that includes possible incentives to help attract investment from shipbuilders in ally nations to the U.S.