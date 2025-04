Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party(DP) urged former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who left the presidential residence a week after his expulsion, to engage in self-reflection and repentance.At a press briefing on Friday, DP chief spokesperson Jo Seung-lae said Yoon failed to offer an apology or express regret after being expelled by the public, the National Assembly, and the Constitution.Jo accused the former president of directly intervening in politics by meeting with potential presidential nominees after his expulsion, and living extravagantly while unlawfully remaining at the official residence.The spokesperson also criticized the People Power Party(PPP) of blindly following Yoon's attempt at insurrection through martial law.He called on the PPP to apologize to the people and to part ways with Yoon.