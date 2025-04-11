China to Raise Additional Tariffs on US Imports to 125%

Photo : KBS News

China will raise its additional tariffs on American imports from 84 percent to 125 percent starting Saturday, in response to Washington's decision to hike its reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods to the same rate.The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council issued an official notice on Friday, stating that the U.S.' excessive tariffs on China seriously violate international economic and trade standards.The commission said the move also violates basic economic principles and common sense, calling it a completely unilateral act of bullying and coercion.The commission also said it will ignore any future U.S. tariff hikes but warned that Beijing will take firm countermeasures if Washington continues to significantly undermine its interests.Earlier, the Trump administration said the total U.S. tariff rate on most Chinese imports had reached 145 percent, after the president's announcement of a new 125 percent levy on top of an existing 20-percent tariff.The 20-percent tariff had previously been imposed on Chinese imports over what Trump claimed was Beijing’s involvement in producing and supplying fentanyl to the U.S.