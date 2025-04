Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is expected for most of the nation this weekend, accompanied by strong winds.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), ultrafine dust levels will rise Friday night in the capital region and central South Chungcheong Province with clear skies across most of the country.Showers are forecast to hit the southernmost island of Jeju on Saturday morning, then spread across the country in the afternoon.Sporadic rain or snow is expected Sunday in the central inland regions, including the capital area.Up to over 100 millimeters of rain is expected on Jeju through Sunday, with up to 50 millimeters along the southern coast and Mount Jiri, and up to 30 millimeters in other parts of the country.Strong winds of up to 25 meters per second are predicted nationwide through Sunday as well.Morning lows on Saturday will range between five and 13 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs at between 15 and 23 degrees.