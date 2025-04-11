Prosecutors Appeal Ex-DP Chief's Acquittal to Top Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors submitted a document to the Supreme Court more than ten days before the deadline, explaining their final appeal against the acquittal of former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on election law violation charges.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office submitted the document on Thursday, ahead of the April 21 deadline, which falls 20 days after the Supreme Court issued a notice to receive litigation records.The prosecution reportedly said the Seoul High Court’s acquittal of Lee was based on a misunderstanding of legal principles.While the former opposition chief may submit a response within ten days of receiving the prosecution’s argument, the Supreme Court is expected to assign a chief justice and begin its review after the ten-day period, regardless of whether he responds.The Seoul High Court acquitted Lee of charges related to a televised interview ahead of the 2022 presidential election, in which he denied knowing Kim Moon-ki, the former head of Seongnam Development Corporation’s project development team, during his tenure as Seongnam mayor.Lee was also accused of making false statements during a parliamentary audit of Gyeonggi Province in October 2021, when he was governor, regarding alleged favoritism in another development scandal in Seongnam’s Baekhyeon-dong area.