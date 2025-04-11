Assembly Speaker to File for Trial on Constitutionality of Acting Pres. Han's Justice Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik is set to file for a Constitutional Court adjudication on jurisdiction disputes over acting President Han Duck-soo's nominations for Constitutional Court justices. He will also request an injunction to suspend the appointments.In a notice to the press on Friday, the office of Woo’s senior press secretary said he considers it inevitable to take action to defend the Constitution and protect parliamentary authority.The office said Han’s two justice nominations raise concerns about infringing on the Assembly’s right to review and vote on motions to appoint Constitutional Court justice nominees, as well as the speaker’s authority over the confirmation process.Woo criticized Han for deepening confusion in state affairs in an attempt to complete the formation of the court, despite not being an elected official.On Tuesday, the acting president nominated Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, to replace outgoing justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son.