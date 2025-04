Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Friday that continued retaliation from China is "not good for China," after Beijing raised its tariffs on U.S. goods to 125 percent in response to the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs.In a briefing on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the U.S. remains the strongest economy in the world, noting that more than 75 countries have reached out to the administration to negotiate.She added that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports currently stand at 145 percent, and that when America is punched, it will "punch back harder."Leavitt, however, said President Trump remains open to a trade deal with China, though she declined to comment on any potential communication between the two countries.She also mentioned that negotiations are ongoing with other countries over possible trade agreements.