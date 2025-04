Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that ten percent is "pretty much" his baseline for tariffs, though there could be a few exceptions. His comments come after the U.S. put a 90-day hold on reciprocal tariffs to allow trade negotiations.Speaking aboard Air Force One on his way to Florida on Friday, Trump said the U.S. is in a very good position to negotiate.He also said he has a good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China, despite Beijing raising its retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. to 125 percent.Earlier this week, the U.S. announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for most countries except China.