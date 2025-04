Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks have held up relatively well compared to their overseas peers amid the market turmoil triggered by U.S. tariffs.According to the Korea Exchange on Saturday, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose one-point-57 percent between April 3 and Friday, ranking second among the 24 main stock indexes of 20 key countries.The Indonesia Stock Exchange took the top spot with a four-point-three percent gain.Turkiye's BIST 100 index dropped one-point-94 percent to place third, followed by Australia's All Ords, which declined two-point-seven percent.Experts say the resilience of South Korean stocks was largely due to a surge in shipbuilding stocks, boosted by expectations of cooperation with the U.S.They also noted that Korean markets had already been trading at lower valuations than their global peers after last year's slump.