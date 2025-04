Photo : YONHAP News

Taking photographs or videos of former President Yoon Suk Yeol will not be allowed at his criminal trial, which formally begins on Monday.According to the judicial community on Saturday, the Seoul Central District Court decided that it will not allow media outlets to capture images of the trial. The court did not provide a reason for the decision.Under Supreme Court rules, the presiding judge may allow filming during a trial if the defendant agrees. However, even without consent, the judge may give permission if it is deemed to serve the public interest.In the past, photographs of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were made public during the first formal hearings of their corruption trials in 2017 and 2018, respectively.The court also ruled on Friday that Yoon will be allowed to use a private underground entrance to attend the hearing.