Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants hit his first home run of the season at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Friday.Lee scored a three-run homer off New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman in the top of the first inning.It was Lee's first home run in 356 days, dating back to April 21 of last year.The Giants won the rain-shortened game nine-one, marking their tenth victory in 13 games.Lee's rookie season in Major League Baseball last year was cut short due to a shoulder injury.