Politics

Written: 2025-04-12 15:23:57Updated: 2025-04-12 15:39:45

Former Democratic Party Chief Lee Jae-myung Launches Campaign Fundraising Group

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party chief and presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung has officially launched his campaign fundraising group. 

Lee's camp said on Saturday that a launch ceremony was held at his campaign headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul. 

Kim Song-hee, who stood against martial law forces during the 1980 Gwangju Uprising and lost a family member in the deadly crackdown, was named chief of the group. 

Meanwhile, the party's rules committee decided on Friday to determine the presidential nominee by a combination of public opinion polls and votes from dues-paying party members, each accounting for 50 percent.

A final decision will be made after approvals from various committees and the Supreme Council. 

Several candidates from the Democratic Party have also entered the presidential race, including Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon and former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan. Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo is expected to announce his candidacy on Sunday.
