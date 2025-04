Photo : KBS News

The United States has exempted smartphones, computers and some other electronic devices from reciprocal tariffs.The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency issued a guidance on Saturday, publishing a list of tariff codes excluded from the import taxes.The list includes 20 product categories, such as computers, laptops, disc drives and automatic data processing equipment, as well as semiconductor devices, equipment, memory chips and flat-panel displays.These goods are exempt from Trump's ten percent global reciprocal tariffs on most countries and the significantly higher 125 percent tariffs on China.Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal reported that the exclusion will provide relief to major technology firms, including Samsung Electronics, Apple, Dell Technologies, Nvidia and TSMC.