Photo : KBS News

The criminal trial for former President Yoon Suk Yeol will begin in earnest on Monday, ten days after the Constitutional Court removed him from office over his martial law declaration on December 3.The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold the first hearing at 10 a.m. Monday for Yoon's criminal trial on insurrection charges.As the accused, Yoon is required to attend the hearing in person.The court will begin the hearing by confirming the identity of the accused, during which Yoon must state his name, date of birth, occupation and place of residence.Afterwards, the prosecution will outline the charges against Yoon and he will declare whether he admits to the allegations.At the pretrial conference, Yoon's legal team stated that he denies all charges.Photos and videos of the trial will not be available, as the court has prohibited media outlets from capturing images.