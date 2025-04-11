KBS Poll: 38% Support Lee Jae-myung; 13% Prefer Kim Moon-soo

Photo : KBS News

A KBS poll finds that former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is in the lead by a large margin among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election.In a nationwide survey of three thousand adults conducted by Hankook Research from Tuesday to Thursday, 38 percent of respondents said they would vote for Lee if the election were held tomorrow, while 13 percent chose former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo.People Power Party's (PPP) Hong Joon-pyo came in third with six percent, followed by former PPP chief Han Dong-hoon with five percent.PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo and New Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok each secured three percent of the vote, and former PPP lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon each received two percent.Fifty-one percent of respondents expressed a preference for a candidate from the previous opposition bloc to win the next presidential election, while 36 percent favored a candidate from the previous ruling bloc.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-eight percentage points.