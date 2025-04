Photo : KBS News

The Democratic Party (DP) has announced plans to select its presidential candidate through a combination of votes from dues-paying party members and public opinion polls.The party's election preparation committee said on Saturday that it has decided to establish special party regulations to select its presidential candidate through 50 percent party member votes and 50 percent public opinion polls.Approximately one-point-one million party members are eligible to vote, provided they joined the party at least 12 months ago and have paid membership fees for over six months.The public polls will be conducted twice, with 500-thousand participants in each round.Party members aged 16 to 18 will also be allowed to vote for the first time.