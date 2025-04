Photo : YONHAP News

Rescuers are on standby Sunday to resume efforts to locate a missing worker trapped at a collapsed construction site for the Sinansan subway line in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.It has been three days since the collapse occurred on Friday afternoon, but search operations for the missing worker in his 50s remain suspended since 3 p.m. Saturday due to risks of further collapse amid worsening weather conditions.The operation to lift debris with a crane was also halted at 8 p.m. Saturday because of strong winds.Fire authorities are meeting with the police and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport at 10 a.m. Sunday to decide when to resume search operations.Rescue workers and equipment remain stationed at the site, ready for immediate deployment.Another missing worker in his 20s was rescued early Saturday and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.