Photo : KBS News

Flight services have resumed at Jeju International Airport after typhoon-level winds led to mass flight cancellations on Saturday.According to airport officials, operations began normalizing with the arrival of three international flights at around 6 a.m. Sunday.However, a strong wind warning and a wind shear warning, both issued Saturday afternoon, remain in effect for the airport.The severe winds forced the cancellation of approximately 120 out of 480 scheduled flights on Saturday, while around 120 others were delayed.Additionally, a strong wind advisory is still in place for parts of the island.