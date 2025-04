Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will travel to Vietnam this week for an official visit and an international conference on sustainable development.The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Cho will be in Hanoi from Tuesday to Thursday to attend the 2025 Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 Summit (P4G Summit).At the summit, Cho will underscore the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change and highlight South Korea's climate action efforts.During his visit, he will also meet with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, for the second round of bilateral talks between the two nations' top diplomats.Cho is additionally scheduled to meet with senior Vietnamese officials and South Korean business representatives operating in the Southeast Asian country.